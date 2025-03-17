Tolerance.ca
Bug drugs: bacteria-based cancer therapies are finally overcoming barriers

By Justin Stebbing, Professor of Biomedical Sciences, Anglia Ruskin University
Imagine a world where bacteria, typically feared for causing disease, are turned into powerful weapons against cancer. That’s exactly what some scientists are working on. And they are beginning to unravel the mechanisms for doing so, using genetically engineered bacteria to target and destroy cancer cells.

Using bacteria to fight cancer dates back to the 1860s when William B. Coley, often called the father of immunotherapy,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
