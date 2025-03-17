Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Europe had worst measles outbreak since 1997 – new data

By Michael Head, Senior Research Fellow in Global Health, University of Southampton
Europe has had the highest number of measles cases since 1997, according to a new report from the World Health Organization (WHO). There were 127,350 cases in 2024 – about double the number from 2023.

“Measles is back, and it’s a wake-up call,” says Dr Hans Henri P. Kluge, WHO regional director for Europe. “Without high vaccination rates, there is no health security.” Last year, there were 38 deaths from measles.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The threat of indifference to poverty, environmental damage and disease – and what it will take to reinvent international solidarity
~ Christian nationalism in the U.S. is eerily reminiscent of ‘dominionist’ reformers in history
~ Fungi are among the planet’s most important organisms — yet they continue to be overlooked in conservation strategies
~ Bug drugs: bacteria-based cancer therapies are finally overcoming barriers
~ Changes to speech and language can help detect Alzheimer’s early – here are five things to look out for
~ Youth are charting new freshwater futures by learning from the water on the water
~ Canada’s local food system faces major roadblocks without urgent policy changes
~ Malaysia: New Business Plan Should Be Enforceable
~ Syria: Relative of Assad regime’s disappeared speaks of anguish in search for truth and justice
~ African Union: Mahmoud Ali Youssouf elected as new commission chairperson
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter