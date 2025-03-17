Canada’s local food system faces major roadblocks without urgent policy changes
By Rosie Kerr, Research Associate, Sustainable Food Systems Lab, Lakehead University
Charles Z. Levkoe, Canada Research Chair in Equitable and Sustainable Food Systems, Lakehead University
Leigh Potvin, Assistant Professor of Community Studies, Lakehead University
Ensuring food security for the future means supporting food producers and building the infrastructure and policies that make local food accessible, affordable and sustainable for all.
- Monday, March 17, 2025