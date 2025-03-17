Tolerance.ca
Malaysia: New Business Plan Should Be Enforceable

By Human Rights Watch
(Miri) – Malaysia should move swiftly to strengthen its proposed National Action Plan on Business and Human Rights by ensuring that its key provisions are enforceable, a coalition of three Indigenous, human rights, and environmental groups said today in responding to the Malaysian government’s draft plan. Priorities should include meeting Malaysia’s domestic and international commitments to halt and reverse deforestation, and to mitigate climate change while respecting rights. The draft plan describes proposed reforms to address corruption, labor, and environmental issues that the…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
