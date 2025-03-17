Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Syria: Relative of Assad regime’s disappeared speaks of anguish in search for truth and justice

A relative of two Syrians tortured and murdered by the Assad regime has spoken of the anguish caused by their enforced disappearance during the country’s civil war.


Read complete article

© United Nations -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The threat of indifference to poverty, environmental damage and disease – and what it will take to reinvent international solidarity
~ Christian nationalism in the U.S. is eerily reminiscent of ‘dominionist’ reformers in history
~ Fungi are among the planet’s most important organisms — yet they continue to be overlooked in conservation strategies
~ Bug drugs: bacteria-based cancer therapies are finally overcoming barriers
~ Changes to speech and language can help detect Alzheimer’s early – here are five things to look out for
~ Europe had worst measles outbreak since 1997 – new data
~ Youth are charting new freshwater futures by learning from the water on the water
~ Canada’s local food system faces major roadblocks without urgent policy changes
~ Malaysia: New Business Plan Should Be Enforceable
~ African Union: Mahmoud Ali Youssouf elected as new commission chairperson
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter