Human Rights Observatory

African Union: Mahmoud Ali Youssouf elected as new commission chairperson

By Laura
On February 16, 2025, the African Union (AU), which includes 55 countries and over 1.5 billion citizens, elected Mahmoud Ali Youssouf as the new chairperson of the AU Commission.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
