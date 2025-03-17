Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Two Jamaican reggae artists with rural roots pass on, leaving echoes of the 1990s

By Emma Lewis
Cocoa Tea's song “Holy Mount Zion” was inspired by Determine's hugely popular hit “Kette Drum.” Although their styles were very different, both singers embraced Rastafari, expressing it in their music.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
