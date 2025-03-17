Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

From pulpits to protest, the surprising history of the phrase ‘pride and prejudice’

By Margie Burns, Lecturer of English, University of Maryland, Baltimore County
The phrase appeared on thousands of pages unrelated to Jane Austen before and during her life – and was a favorite phrase of the abolitionists.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
