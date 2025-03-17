Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Colorado and other states have expanded access to abortion, but not for adolescents

By Kate Coleman-Minahan, Associate Professor of Nursing, University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus
Colorado enshrined the right to abortion in its Constitution, but it still requires minors to seek consent from a parent.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
