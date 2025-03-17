Lost fynbos seeds from underground ‘time capsules’ in South Africa can grow again – new study
By Alanna Rebelo, Senior Researcher, Agricultural Research Council
Karen Joan Esler, Distinguished Professor of Conservation Ecology, Stellenbosch University
Patricia Holmes, plant ecologist, Stellenbosch University
Tony Rebelo, Scientist, South African National Biodiversity Institute
Hundreds of ancient fynbos species could regrow and restore a former pine plantation on Cape Town’s Table Mountain, but only if the remaining pine trees are removed.
