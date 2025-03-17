Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Lost fynbos seeds from underground ‘time capsules’ in South Africa can grow again – new study

By Alanna Rebelo, Senior Researcher, Agricultural Research Council
Karen Joan Esler, Distinguished Professor of Conservation Ecology, Stellenbosch University
Patricia Holmes, plant ecologist, Stellenbosch University
Tony Rebelo, Scientist, South African National Biodiversity Institute
Hundreds of ancient fynbos species could regrow and restore a former pine plantation on Cape Town’s Table Mountain, but only if the remaining pine trees are removed.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Iran: Authorities target women’s rights activists with arbitrary arrest, flogging and death penalty
~ Trump’s potential embrace of ‘continentalist geopolitics’ poses grave risks to Canada
~ From pulpits to protest, the surprising history of the phrase ‘pride and prejudice’
~ The US military has cared about climate change since the dawn of the Cold War – for good reason
~ Museums have tons of data, and AI could make it more accessible − but standardizing and organizing it across fields won’t be easy
~ What was the first thing scientists discovered? A historian makes the case for Babylonian astronomy
~ Trump’s first term polarized teens’ views on racism and inequality
~ Colorado and other states have expanded access to abortion, but not for adolescents
~ Fewer deaths, new substances and evolving treatments in Philly’s opioid epidemic − 4 essential reads
~ Remembering China’s Empress Dowager Ling, a Buddhist who paved the way for future female rulers
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter