Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Global crises have hit education hard: 24 years of research offers a way forward for southern Africa

By Emmanuel Ojo, Associate Professor, University of the Witwatersrand
A review of research over two decades points to steps that can make education systems more resilient in times of crisis.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Iran: Authorities target women’s rights activists with arbitrary arrest, flogging and death penalty
~ Trump’s potential embrace of ‘continentalist geopolitics’ poses grave risks to Canada
~ From pulpits to protest, the surprising history of the phrase ‘pride and prejudice’
~ The US military has cared about climate change since the dawn of the Cold War – for good reason
~ Museums have tons of data, and AI could make it more accessible − but standardizing and organizing it across fields won’t be easy
~ What was the first thing scientists discovered? A historian makes the case for Babylonian astronomy
~ Trump’s first term polarized teens’ views on racism and inequality
~ Colorado and other states have expanded access to abortion, but not for adolescents
~ Fewer deaths, new substances and evolving treatments in Philly’s opioid epidemic − 4 essential reads
~ Remembering China’s Empress Dowager Ling, a Buddhist who paved the way for future female rulers
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter