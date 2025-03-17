Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Software is increasingly being built by AI – so it’s vital to know if it can be trusted

By Iván Alfonso, Assistant researcher, Luxembourg Institute of Science and Technology (LIST)
Jordi Cabot, Head of the Software Engineering RDI Unit at LIST. FNR Pearl Chair. Affiliate Professor in CS at University of Luxembourg, Luxembourg Institute of Science and Technology (LIST)
Software is ubiquitous, powering almost every aspect of our lives. The computerised systems in your car alone incorporate tens of millions of lines of code. The increasing digital transformation of our society means that demand for more and better software is likely to continue into the future.

The dilemma is that there are not enough human programmers to build all this software. This means that more…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
