Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Parents abused by their children often suffer in silence – specialist therapy is helping them find a voice

By Gemma Morgan, Senior Lecturer in Criminology, Swansea University
Joseph Janes, Lecturer in Criminology, Swansea University
Home is not always a place of safety for everyone. This is an unspoken reality for some parents who endure abuse at the hands of their children. From physical violence to emotional manipulation, this largely hidden issue cuts across families of all backgrounds.

For too long, stigma and silence have allowed child-to-parent abuse to fester in the shadows, unacknowledged in policy discussions and under-researched in academic circles. But a recent study of ours analysed a therapeutic…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Iran: Authorities target women’s rights activists with arbitrary arrest, flogging and death penalty
~ Trump’s potential embrace of ‘continentalist geopolitics’ poses grave risks to Canada
~ From pulpits to protest, the surprising history of the phrase ‘pride and prejudice’
~ The US military has cared about climate change since the dawn of the Cold War – for good reason
~ Museums have tons of data, and AI could make it more accessible − but standardizing and organizing it across fields won’t be easy
~ What was the first thing scientists discovered? A historian makes the case for Babylonian astronomy
~ Trump’s first term polarized teens’ views on racism and inequality
~ Colorado and other states have expanded access to abortion, but not for adolescents
~ Fewer deaths, new substances and evolving treatments in Philly’s opioid epidemic − 4 essential reads
~ Remembering China’s Empress Dowager Ling, a Buddhist who paved the way for future female rulers
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter