Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Rwanda has moved people into model ‘green’ villages: is life better there?

By Lisa Allyn Dale, Director of the MA in Climate and Society program at the Columbia Climate School, Columbia University
Jola Ajibade, Associate Professor of Environmental Sciences, Emory University
After the devastating 1994 genocide, Rwandans returning from the violence established homes and began farming where they could find land.

Since then, the Rwandan government has aimed to bring people scattered across rural parts of the country into grouped settlements which they have called “model villages”. These are intended to provide extra support for highly vulnerable residents, such as the homeless and…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
