Mozambique: Two years without justice for protester shot in the eye with rubber bullet

By Amnesty International
Ahead of the two-year anniversary of Inocêncio Manhique losing his eye due to unlawful use of force by security forces, Amnesty International’s Deputy Regional Director for East and Southern Africa, Khanyo Farisè, said:  “Two years ago, security forces shot Inocêncio Manhique in the eye with a rubber bullet during a peaceful protest. To date, as […] The post Mozambique: Two years without justice for protester shot in the eye with rubber bullet appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International -
