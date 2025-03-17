Many of history’s deadliest building fires have been in nightclubs. Here’s why they’re so dangerous
By Milad Haghani, Associate Professor & Principal Fellow in Urban Risk & Resilience, The University of Melbourne
Ruggiero Lovreglio, Professor in Digital Construction and Fire Engineering, Te Kunenga ki Pūrehuroa – Massey University
A fire in a nightclub in North Macedonia is the latest in a long string of such tragedies. Why are nightclubs so risky for fires?
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, March 17, 2025