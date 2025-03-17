Non-compete agreements and other restraints can end up hurting Australian workers – and all of us pay the price
By Paula McDonald, Professor of Work and Organisation, Queensland University of Technology
Andrew Stewart, Professor of Work and Regulation, Queensland University of Technology
A range of contractual clauses can be used to limit how and where you work after you leave a job. While they may protect legitimate business interests, their overuse undermines job mobility and innovation.
- Monday, March 17, 2025