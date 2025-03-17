Tolerance.ca
Japanese encephalitis has claimed a second life in NSW and been detected in Brisbane. What is it?

By Cameron Webb, Clinical Associate Professor and Principal Hospital Scientist, University of Sydney
Andrew van den Hurk, Medical Entomologist, The University of Queensland
Japanese encephalitis spreads via mosquitoes. It has been detected in Brisbane’s eastern suburbs and claimed two lives in NSW. Here’s what you need to know about it.The Conversation


