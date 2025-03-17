Tolerance.ca
The transformation of the popular hero in Egyptian drama: From resistance to violence

By Raseef22
The modern popular hero has shifted from a champion of justice to a figure driven by aggression, mirroring Egypt’s socio-political transformations and the commercialization of violent narratives


