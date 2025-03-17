Tolerance.ca
Serwah Attafuah: a powerful and most welcome voice in contemporary Australian art

By Dominic Redfern, Associate Professor, School of Art, RMIT University
Virtuosic digital artistry is on show in Serwah Attafuah’s installation The Darkness Between the Stars, currently showing at ACMI.

The work fiercely challenges stereotypes of black femininity and draws upon the history and culture of the Ashanti people of modern-day Ghana, one of the countries most affected by the Atlantic slave trade and the site of remembrance and pilgrimage for many descendants of the people trafficked as slaves.

Serewah…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
