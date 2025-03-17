Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Coalition promises Australian version of United States’ RICO act to target CFMEU

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
Opposition Leader Peter Dutton has announced a Coalition government would introduce legislation, based on an American law used to pursue the Mafia, to enable police to target the “kingpins” of criminal organisations such as outlaw motorcycle gangs.

This follows new allegations by Nine newspapers and 60 Minutes about the rogue union the CFMEU. The allegations include “the employment of ‘baseball-twirling violent people’ on the [Victorian…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Serwah Attafuah: a powerful and most welcome voice in contemporary Australian art
~ Trump is surveying Australian academics about gender diversity and China – what does this mean for unis and their research?
~ The story of Nepal's enigmatic rudraksha seeds through photos
~ Luxon meets Modi: why a ‘good’ NZ-India trade deal is preferable to a ‘perfect’ one
~ Hundreds of livestock breeds have gone extinct – but some Australian farmers are keeping endangered breeds alive
~ ‘Unexpressed emotions will never die’: in Signs of Damage, Diana Reid explores the depths of the unconscious
~ Kenya: Release Inquiry on Bodies Found in Quarry
~ Australia has promised to end domestic violence within a generation. Jess Hill asks: are our strategies working?
~ Gains for Labor as they lead in three of last five polls
~ How long will you live? New evidence says it’s much more about your choices than your genes
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter