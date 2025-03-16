Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

How long will you live? New evidence says it’s much more about your choices than your genes

By Hassan Vally, Associate Professor, Epidemiology, Deakin University
One of the most enduring questions humans have is how long we’re going to live. With this comes the question of how much of our lifespan is shaped by our environment and choices, and how much is predetermined by our genes.

A study recently published in the prestigious journal Nature Medicine has attempted for the first time to quantify the relative contributions of our environment and lifestyle versus our genetics in how we age and how long we live.

The findings were striking, suggesting our…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
