Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Australia has promised to end domestic violence within a generation. But are our strategies working?

By Zora Simic, Associate Professor, School of Humanities and Languages, UNSW Sydney
In her new Quarterly Essay, anti-violence campaigner Jess Hill asks whether the government’s response to gender-based violence is fit for purpose.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
