Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Email signatures are harming the planet and could cost people their lives — it’s time to stop using them

By Joshua M. Pearce, John M. Thompson Chair in Information Technology and Innovation and Professor, Western University
The use of information technology (IT) has significant environmental and social impacts, including human mortality from climate change. One striking example is the carbon emissions and impacts associated with digital communication.

To quantify the human cost of carbon-emitting technology, researchers use the 1,000-ton rule that estimates that for every 1,000 tons of carbon dioxide released…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Cyclone Alfred to cost budget $1.2 billion, hit growth and push up inflation: Chalmers
~ Why some Canadians are in denial about Donald Trump
~ Why Gordie Howe’s elbows are Canada’s answer to Donald Trump
~ Trump’s English language order upends America’s long multilingual history
~ Donald Trump thinks some accents are ‘beautiful,’ but what makes them so?
~ Why Canadian-trained doctors should be allowed to practise anywhere in Canada without additional licensing
~ The first fossil thrips in Africa: this tiny insect pest met its end in a volcanic lake 90 million years ago
~ Ghana’s poor are the ones who suffer most from corruption: history offers some ideas about fighting back
~ Who owns digital data about you? South African legal scholar weighs up property and privacy rights
~ Middle Eastern monarchies in Sudan’s war: what’s driving their interests
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter