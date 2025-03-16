Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why Canadian-trained doctors should be allowed to practise anywhere in Canada without additional licensing

By Anthony Sanfilippo, Professor of Medicine (Cardiology), Queen's University, Ontario
Neil Seeman, Senior Fellow, Institute of Health Policy, Management and Evaluation, University of Toronto, and Adjunct Professor, Dalla Lana School of Public Health, University of Toronto
Despite a shortage of physicians, Canada still struggles with the question of whether a doctor licensed in one province should be automatically qualified to practice in others.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Cyclone Alfred to cost budget $1.2 billion, hit growth and push up inflation: Chalmers
~ Email signatures are harming the planet and could cost people their lives — it’s time to stop using them
~ Why some Canadians are in denial about Donald Trump
~ Why Gordie Howe’s elbows are Canada’s answer to Donald Trump
~ Trump’s English language order upends America’s long multilingual history
~ Donald Trump thinks some accents are ‘beautiful,’ but what makes them so?
~ The first fossil thrips in Africa: this tiny insect pest met its end in a volcanic lake 90 million years ago
~ Ghana’s poor are the ones who suffer most from corruption: history offers some ideas about fighting back
~ Who owns digital data about you? South African legal scholar weighs up property and privacy rights
~ Middle Eastern monarchies in Sudan’s war: what’s driving their interests
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter