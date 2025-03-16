Why Canadian-trained doctors should be allowed to practise anywhere in Canada without additional licensing
By Anthony Sanfilippo, Professor of Medicine (Cardiology), Queen's University, Ontario
Neil Seeman, Senior Fellow, Institute of Health Policy, Management and Evaluation, University of Toronto, and Adjunct Professor, Dalla Lana School of Public Health, University of Toronto
Despite a shortage of physicians, Canada still struggles with the question of whether a doctor licensed in one province should be automatically qualified to practice in others.
- Sunday, March 16, 2025