Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The first fossil thrips in Africa: this tiny insect pest met its end in a volcanic lake 90 million years ago

By Sandiso Mnguni, Honorary Research Associate, University of the Witwatersrand
This is the first time that a fossil thrips has been recorded anywhere in Africa, or the entire southern hemisphere.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Cyclone Alfred to cost budget $1.2 billion, hit growth and push up inflation: Chalmers
~ Email signatures are harming the planet and could cost people their lives — it’s time to stop using them
~ Why some Canadians are in denial about Donald Trump
~ Why Gordie Howe’s elbows are Canada’s answer to Donald Trump
~ Trump’s English language order upends America’s long multilingual history
~ Donald Trump thinks some accents are ‘beautiful,’ but what makes them so?
~ Why Canadian-trained doctors should be allowed to practise anywhere in Canada without additional licensing
~ Ghana’s poor are the ones who suffer most from corruption: history offers some ideas about fighting back
~ Who owns digital data about you? South African legal scholar weighs up property and privacy rights
~ Middle Eastern monarchies in Sudan’s war: what’s driving their interests
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter