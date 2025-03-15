Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Another test for international justice: Sudan takes the UAE to the ICJ over its complicity in genocide

By Walid El Houri
Sudan’s case against the UAE at the ICJ challenges state complicity in war crimes, raising questions about the limits of international law in an era of growing impunity


