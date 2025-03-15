Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Let juries judge disruptive protesters like Just Stop Oil on their integrity – expert view

By Graeme Hayes, Reader in Political Sociology, Aston University
Steven Cammiss, Associate Professor, Birmingham Law School, University of Birmingham
The UK Court of Appeal recently ruled on an appeal brought by 16 environmental activists serving prison sentences for planning or participating in a series of disruptive non-violent protests.

The cases include the five-year term being served by Roger Hallam, co-founder of Extinction Rebellion and Just Stop Oil, and the terms of two years and 20 months handed down to Phoebe Plummer and…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
