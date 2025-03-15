Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

A letter from Kim Honey, The Conversation Canada’s new editor-in-chief and CEO

By Kim Honey, CEO|Editor-in-Chief, The Conversation Canada
It is my privilege to join The Conversation Canada as CEO and editor-in-chief at a time when the world needs fact-based journalism more than ever.

I have been reading The Conversation Canada since it launched in 2017, and I’m a big believer in its mission to tap the breadth and depth of knowledge of the country’s academic brain trust to provide timely, relevant and informative news and analyses.

The Conversation Canada‘s talented editors bring the journalistic flair to the academic rigour, and I’m excited to help them support academics and researchers…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
