Why was it hard for the GOP – which controls Congress – to pass its spending bill?

By Charlie Hunt, Assistant Professor of Political Science, Boise State University
Without Democratic votes to break a Senate filibuster, the GOP would not have been able to pass its stopgap spending bill and avert a government shutdown.The Conversation


