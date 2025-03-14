Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Burkina Faso: Government-Allied Militias Linked to Massacre

By Human Rights Watch
(Nairobi) – Pro-government militias in Burkina Faso are implicated in video footage circulating on social networks showing the massacre of dozens of civilians in and around the western city of Solenzo on March 10 and 11, 2025, Human Rights Watch said today. The authorities should impartially investigate and appropriately prosecute all those responsible for serious crimes.Human Rights Watch reviewed 11 videos that circulated on social networks starting on March 11, which showed dozens of dead men, women, and children, as well as dozens of others alive, some with visible injuries, with their…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
