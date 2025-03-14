Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Why are suicide rates so high in bipolar disorder, and what can we do about it?

By Marcos del Pozo Banos, Senior Research Data Analyst, Swansea University
Ann John, Clinical Professor of Public Health and Psychiatry, Swansea University
Tania Gergel, Honorary Senior Research Fellow, Division of Psychiatry and Director of Research at Bipolar UK, UCL
Heston Blumenthal, the celebrity chef known for his experimental cuisine, recently shared his experience of being sectioned under the UK’s Mental Health Act, saying it was “the best thing” that could have happened to him. His openness about living with bipolar disorder highlights the little-discussed fact that people with this condition face one of the highest suicide risks of any mental illness.

Bipolar disorder…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
