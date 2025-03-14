Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Keir Starmer to abolish NHS England – the pros and cons

By Peter Sivey, Reader in Health Economics, Centre for Health Economics, University of York
The UK government has announced the abolition of NHS England, phased over two years. In practice, this will involve merging some functions and staff from NHS England into the Department for Health and Social Care (DHSC). As part of the change, the government has stated that it expects to reduce duplication and save hundreds of millions of pounds.

NHS England was established under the Health and Social Care Act of 2012 (the Lansley reforms) and is responsible for commissioning care and overseeing the day-to-day running of the NHS. This involves negotiating budgets for local care provision…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Two charts that explain why Reform isn’t being dented by its scandals
~ Four small planets discovered around one of the closest stars to Earth – an expert explains what we know
~ What food did the real St Patrick eat? Less corned beef and cabbage, more oats and stinky cheese
~ Why parents of ‘twice-exceptional’ children choose homeschooling over public school
~ Big cuts at the Education Department’s civil rights office will affect vulnerable students for years to come
~ When algorithms take the field – inside MLB’s robo-umping experiment
~ Simple strategies can boost vaccination rates for adults over 65 − new study
~ The push to restore semiconductor manufacturing faces a labor crisis − can the US train enough workers in time?
~ When humans use AI to earn patents, who is doing the inventing?
~ Radioisotope generators − inside the ‘nuclear batteries’ that power faraway spacecraft
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter