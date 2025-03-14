Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Big cuts at the Education Department’s civil rights office will affect vulnerable students for years to come

By Erica Frankenberg, Professor of Education and Demography, Penn State
Maithreyi Gopalan, Associate professor of Education, University of Oregon
The layoffs further complicate staffing shortages at the Office for Civil Rights, which plays a vital role in promoting a fair education for public school students.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation
