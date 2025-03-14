Tolerance.ca
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The push to restore semiconductor manufacturing faces a labor crisis − can the US train enough workers in time?

By Michael Moats, Professor of Metallurgical Engineering, Missouri University of Science and Technology
Bringing chip manufacturing back to America is a national security and economic priority, but a shortage of skilled workers threatens to derail the effort.The Conversation


