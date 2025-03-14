Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

When humans use AI to earn patents, who is doing the inventing?

By W. Keith Robinson, Professor of Law, Wake Forest University
US patent law says inventors must be human, but they can use AI. This changes the nature of invention and raises the question: Is this what the founders had in mind when they set up the patent system?The Conversation


© The Conversation -
