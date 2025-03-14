Tolerance.ca
Keir Starmer’s civil service reforms: what is mission-led government and why is it so hard to achieve?

By Patrick Diamond, Professor of Public Policy, Queen Mary University of London
All governments, it seems, are destined to go to war with Whitehall. The administration of Keir Starmer has been in power only nine months, but there are clear indications ministers are frustrated and dissatisfied with civil service performance.

They have so far avoided the temptation to publicly vilify Whitehall officials for the government’s inability to deliver rapid progress. There is no repeat of the rhetoric that a hard rain is about to fall on the civil service, as Boris Johnson and his chief adviser, Dominic Cummings, threatenedThe Conversation


