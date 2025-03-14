Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Türkiye: Acquittal of Saturday Mothers protesters brings seven year ordeal to an end

By Amnesty International
Reacting to the acquittal of 45 members of the Saturday Mothers, prosecuted after their 700th peaceful vigil for their forcibly disappeared loved ones was banned and violently dispersed in August 2018, Amnesty International’s Deputy Regional Director for Europe, Dinushika Dissanayake said: “Almost seven years after the Saturday Mothers’ 700th peaceful vigil was violently broken up […] The post Türkiye: Acquittal of Saturday Mothers protesters brings seven year ordeal to an end appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
