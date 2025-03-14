Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Putin mulls over US-Ukrainian ceasefire proposal – but the initial signs aren’t positive

By Jonathan Este, Senior International Affairs Editor, Associate Editor
While Donald Trump’s special envoy was en route to Moscow to talk about a possible ceasefire deal with his opposite numbers in the Kremlin, Vladimir Putin enjoyed a meet-up with his old friend Alexander Lukashenko, the president of Belarus, and the atmosphere was reportedly congenial.

According to the Guardian’s contemporaneous report,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Philippines: Duterte’s appearance at ICC a symbolic moment for ‘war on drugs’ victims
~ Western Europe’s oldest human face discovered in Spain
~ Bosnian rock-band Dubioza kolektiv ridicules Flat Earth conspiracy theory in a new regional hit song
~ After 30 years on the outer, unions could soon return to the Pilbara. Here’s why that’s a big deal
~ How often should I wash my exercise clothes?
~ How Brazilians are reacting to a 21st-century coup plot
~ Chipmaker giant TSMC’s USD 100 billion investment in the US unnerves many Taiwanese
~ An artificial heart may save your life. But it can also change you in surprising ways
~ Saturn now has 274 moons – but exactly what makes something a moon remains unclear
~ Not yet time for a Plan B. Australia must stick with AUKUS – for better or worse
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter