Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Western Europe’s oldest human face discovered in Spain

By María Martinón-Torres, CENIEH Director, Atapuerca Research Team and author of "Homo imperfectus" (Ed. Destino), Centro Nacional de Investigación sobre la Evolución Humana (CENIEH)
The research team at the Atapuerca archaeological sites in Burgos, Spain, has just broken its own record by discovering, for the third time, the oldest human in Western Europe.

The team did so for the first time in 1994, when they unearthed the remains of a new human species, which they named Homo antecessor, at the TD6 level of the Gran Dolina site. These fossils, dated to around 900,000 years ago, challenged…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Philippines: Duterte’s appearance at ICC a symbolic moment for ‘war on drugs’ victims
~ Bosnian rock-band Dubioza kolektiv ridicules Flat Earth conspiracy theory in a new regional hit song
~ After 30 years on the outer, unions could soon return to the Pilbara. Here’s why that’s a big deal
~ How often should I wash my exercise clothes?
~ How Brazilians are reacting to a 21st-century coup plot
~ Chipmaker giant TSMC’s USD 100 billion investment in the US unnerves many Taiwanese
~ An artificial heart may save your life. But it can also change you in surprising ways
~ Saturn now has 274 moons – but exactly what makes something a moon remains unclear
~ Not yet time for a Plan B. Australia must stick with AUKUS – for better or worse
~ Not just bees and butterflies: beetles and other brilliant bugs are nature’s unsung pollinators
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter