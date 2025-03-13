Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Australia has learned valuable lessons from its own shooting tragedies: 6 ideas NZ can borrow

By Alexander Gillespie, Professor of Law, University of Waikato
On the eve of the sixth anniversary of the Christchurch terror attacks, New Zealand’s gun control laws are again under review. What can our nearest neighbour teach us?The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Not yet time for a Plan B. Australia must stick with AUKUS – for better or worse
~ Not just bees and butterflies: beetles and other brilliant bugs are nature’s unsung pollinators
~ Do it with your eyes closed: how Formula 1 drivers memorise race tracks before even stepping foot on them
~ There is no Plan B. Australia must stick with AUKUS – for better or worse
~ Environmental protection laws still apply even under Trump’s national energy emergency − here’s why
~ Language is a ‘central element in being Māori’ – using structured literacy to teach te reo misses the point
~ Friday essay: Miles Franklin’s other brilliant career – her year as an undercover servant
~ Who gets to be political in Australian art?
~ Formula One drivers face temperatures up to 50°C. High tech racing suits help keep them cool
~ Digital mental health programs are inexpensive and innovative. But do they work?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter