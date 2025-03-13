Language is a ‘central element in being Māori’ – using structured literacy to teach te reo misses the point
By Brian Tweed, Senior lecturer, Institute of Education, Te Kunenga ki Pūrehuroa – Massey University
Pania Te Maro, Associate Professor, Pania Te Maro, Te Kunenga ki Pūrehuroa – Massey University
Using structured literacy to teach te reo Māori is more about an educational ideology than about understanding the essence of New Zealand’s Indigenous language.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, March 13, 2025