Human Rights Observatory

Cooler heads must prevail with Trump – Australia shouldn’t give up on the ‘special friendship’

By John Blaxland, Professor, Strategic and Defence Studies Centre, Australian National University
Should Australia be worried that Trump will cast it aside following his harsh words for Europe? We shouldn’t panic – our overlapping interests with the US are enduring.The Conversation


