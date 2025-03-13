Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Azerbaijani Opposition Leader Convicted on Bogus Charges

By Human Rights Watch
This month, a court in Azerbaijan convicted the prominent opposition leader Tofig Yagublu on fabricated forgery and fraud charges, sentencing him to nine years in prison. Yagublu’s prosecution and imprisonment is part of the Azerbaijani government’s relentless efforts to silence dissenting voices in the country.Yagublu, 64, is a former journalist and a senior member of the National Council of Democratic Forces, a coalition of opposition parties and pro-democracy activists. Following Yagublu’s arrest in December 2023, police searched his home and claim to have found €5,000 (about…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
More
