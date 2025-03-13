Tolerance.ca
Protectionism has a long history in the US – so its return should not be all that surprising

By Steve Schifferes, Honorary Research Fellow, City Political Economy Research Centre, City St George's, University of London
While Britain has for the most part had a strong commitment to free trade, it’s a very different story in the US, which has a long history of protectionism. This means that President Donald Trump’s tariff wars are playing out very differently politically on his side of the Atlantic. And there is no certainty that domestic opposition will be strong…The Conversation


© The Conversation
