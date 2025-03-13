Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Human Rights Observatory

Tobacco’s hidden friendly side: how the controversial plant could be used for good

By Cathy Moore, Senior Lecturer in Life Sciences, University of Westminster
Tobacco kills 8 million people worldwide every year, but imagine if it could be used to make medicine. The idea isn’t unheard of – tobacco has been used as a herbal medicine in the past. But now, in the age of genetic engineering, tobacco may well be the future of pharmaceutical production on Earth and beyond.

European explorers…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
