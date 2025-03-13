Tolerance.ca
Greenland’s fossil fuel ban is up in the air after recent election

By Lukas Slothuus, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, School of Global Studies, University of Sussex
US president Donald Trump thrust Greenland to the centre of global politics when he proposed to buy the vast, icebound island at the start of the year. With the world watching, Greenlandic voters went to the polls on March 11 2025 and delivered a landslide victory for a party that told Trump, “We are not for sale.”

Greenland is an autonomous territory within the Kingdom of Denmark and its struggle for independence is a major political…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
