Human Rights Observatory

How an unexpected observation, a 10th-century recipe and an explorer’s encounter with a cabbage thief upend what we know about collard greens’ journey to the American South

By Bronwen Powell, Associate Professor of Geography, African Studies and Anthropology, Penn State
Abderrahim Ouarghidi, Assistant Teaching Professor of African Studies and Anthropology, Penn State
Collards may have arrived in southern Morocco via early Muslim traders, and Morocco may have been a stop in the journey the vegetables took to America.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
