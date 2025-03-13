Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What deer poo can tell us about the future of Britain’s woodlands

By Amy Gresham, Postdoctoral Research Associate on the iDeer Project, University of Reading
Graeme Shannon, Senior Lecturer in Zoology, Bangor University
John Healey, Professor of Forest Sciences, Bangor University
Brambles are considered a nuisance by many woodland managers. But we’ve discovered that fallow deer have a surprising taste for it. In our recent research, we found this unexpected preference by analysing plant DNA from fallow deer poo, offering a fascinating glimpse into their diet. And this discovery could help us better understand how deer shape woodland ecosystems and influence conservation efforts.

Historically, UK deer populations declined because of overhunting, but today,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Rights probe alleges sexual violence against Palestinians by Israeli forces used as ‘method of war’
~ Zombie water apocalypse: Is Trump’s rhetoric over Canada’s water science-fiction or reality?
~ You’ve likely heard the Serenity Prayer − but not its backstory
~ 3D printing will help space pioneers make homes, tools and other stuff they need to colonize the Moon and Mars
~ I study refugees, and here are the facts on the history and impact of refugee resettlement in the US
~ Philly Roller Derby league turns 20 - here’s how the sport skated its way to feminism, anti-racism and queer liberation
~ How an unexpected observation, a 10th-century recipe and an explorer’s encounter with a cabbage thief upend what we know about collard greens’ journey to the American South
~ Are Ukrainians ready for ceasefire and concessions? Here’s what the polls say
~ As Trump remakes America, where is Congress?
~ How video games can support children’s wellbeing
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter