Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Electric cars were once marketed as ‘women’s cars’. Did this hold back their development over the next century?

By Josef Taalbi, Associate Professor, Economic History, Lund University
It was not a given that petrol-powered cars would come to dominate the world. In fact, back in 1900, just 22% of cars produced in the US were powered by gasoline (also known as petrol, benzine or various other names). The rest split between electric and steam cars.

There is no consensus on what explains the success of the petrol car and the historical demise of the electric. Some zoom in on the technical inferiority of electric cars, even though they had an average range of about…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Trump’s protectionism is a threat to globalisation and democracy – and it’s no accident
~ A glimpse into a surreal abyss: how COVID ravaged a remote city in the Amazonian jungle – podcast
~ South Sudan: Opposition Leaders, Others, Detained
~ We spoke to kids after the Lismore floods. To recover, they told us they need support, time and hugs
~ Grattan on Friday: Will voters fear PM Peter Dutton would be a surprise packet?
~ Why Nigeria made headlines on International Women's Day for all the wrong reasons
~ Will Rodrigo Duterte be seen as a martyr – or a symbol of justice finally being carried out?
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: Peter Dutton on why he’s not Australia’s Trump – ‘I’m my own person’
~ Proposed EU Return Rules for Migrants are Cruel, Unrealistic
~ Four key points to understanding Trump’s war against a Brazilian judge
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter